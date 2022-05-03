Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Puja timings, significance and more about Akha Teej

Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya, which is being observed today, is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu community. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the 'tritiya tithi' or the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha.

This day is also known as ‘Akha Teej’, and it is believed that Akshaya Tritiya brings good luck and success.

Akshaya Tritiya meaning

Sanskrit word Akshaya is made from two words- a (not) and kshaya (diminish), which means never diminishing. Hence, it means eternal or something that is never diminishing in the context of joy, success and prosperity.

Tritiya means third, and in this case, it is the third phase of the moon.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Puja Muhurat

According to drik panchang, the puja muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya is from 5:40 am to 12:19 pm on May 3. The duration of puja is 6 hours and 39 minutes.

Moreover, the Tritiya tithi will begin at 5:18 am on May 3, 2022, and will end at 7:32 am on May 4, 2022.

Auspicious timings for buying gold

Many believe that whatever we buy on Akshaya Tritiya stays with us forever. This is why there is a tradition of buying gold and silver on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

According to drik panchang, people can buy gold on Akshay Tritiya from 5:40 AM, May 3 to 5:39 AM, May 4. The duration of the auspicious timing is 23 hours 59 mins.

History

There are several stories behind this auspicious day. One of them suggests that, on this day, Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born.

Moreover, devotees believe that on this day, the holy river, Ganga descended from the heavens to the earth. People also believe that Lord Krishna presented Pandavas with Akshay Patra on this day when they were in exile.

On this day, Lord Krishna also bestowed his friend Sudama with wealth.

Significance

On this day, both shoppers and sellers prepare for good commerce. Hindus spend the day with joy and zeal, buying gold in the hopes of attracting good fortune.