Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know important rituals, traditions and significance of Akha Teej

Akshaya Tritiya 2022, which is being celebrated on May 3, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals by the Hindus and Jain communities across the world. The auspicious occasion is also called Akti or Akha Teej and has a string of rituals attached to it.

As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the 'tritiya tithi' or the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha. It is also believed that the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya brings success and good luck to all.

Important rituals of Akshaya Tritiya

On the occasion of Akha Teej, one of the most common rituals or practices is to buy gold. According to traditional beliefs, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings good luck and success to the family, and is likely to bring wealth in the future.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu is also a common ritual on Akshaya Tritiya. People often observe a day-long fast on this auspicious day and prepare "Akshate" (unbroken rice coated with turmeric and kumkum) to offer Lord Vishnu as a ritual.

Puja Muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya 2022

According to drik panchang, the puja muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya is from 5:40 am to 12:19 pm on May 3. The duration of puja is 6 hours and 39 minutes.

Moreover, the Tritiya tithi will begin at 5:18 am on May 3, 2022, and will end at 7:32 am on May 4, 2022.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Key traditions

The most notable traditions for Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej are buying gold and preparing a bhog for Lord Vishnu. Many believe that whatever we buy on Akshaya Tritiya stays with us forever. This is why there is a tradition of buying gold and silver on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

According to drik panchang, people can buy gold on Akshay Tritiya from 5:40 AM, May 3 to 5:39 AM, May 4. The duration of the auspicious timing is 23 hours 59 minutes.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Significance

The occasion holds a lot of importance for the Hindu and Jain communities across the world. According to common practices, both shoppers and sellers prepare for good commerce. Hindus spend the day with joy and zeal, buying gold in the hopes of attracting good fortune.

It must be noted that this year, Akshaya Tritiya 2022 is falling on the same day as Eid al-Fitr 2022, which is one of the most important Islamic festivals.

