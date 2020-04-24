Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Date, significance & subh muhurat to buy gold this year

Headlines

GST Council meeting: Tax rates, online gaming, policy changes; know what’s on agenda

Kartik Khosa: Crafting technological symphonies, from eastern roots to global impact

Remarkable feat among social apps: WAFA handles over 6,000 concurrent users in a single chat room

'Age is just a number': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath marks 44th birthday with fitness milestone

Avinash Chate joins Mahatransco for an Electrifying Employee Team Building Session

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A step-by-step guide to buying property in Dubai: Expert advice from Ambarish Jethwani

Watch: German football legend Thomas Muller extends his best wishes to Rohit Sharma and Co. for World Cup 2023

Kartik Khosa: Crafting technological symphonies, from eastern roots to global impact

Diabetes: 8 herbs to lower blood sugar levels

Superfoods Virat Kohli eats to build muscles and strength

7 best films of Tabu, as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer gets decent opening despite limited screens

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

Leo producer reveals why film won't release in Hindi in multiplexes, answers if Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is part of LCU

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Date, significance & subh muhurat to buy gold this year

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be auspicious for purchasing gold, ornaments, jewellery, silver, and utensils.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 24, 2020, 07:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Sunday ie-26th April 2020. As people gear up to buy gold and pray to the Almighty for his blessings, here are key facts about Akshaya Tritiya:

Significance

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of brighter half in lunar month Vaishaksha. According to the legend, it was on Akshaya Tritiya that sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu - Lord Parshuram was born. It is also said that Lord Ganesh began writing the biggest Hindu epic Mahabharat recited by Maharishi Ved Vyas on this day

Importance

It is believed that the donations and auspicious ceremonies performed on this day have long-lasting effects. This day can be chosen to perform auspicious ceremonies by anybody without consulting any astrologer. Any person who worships Lord Vishnu on this day with devotion and dedication is blessed with Satva gun i.e. truthfulness and righteousness. Akshaya Tritiya is also considered to be auspicious for purchasing gold, ornaments, jewellery, silver, and utensils.

Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the puja shubh muhurat will have a duration of six hours and 23 minutes. The muhurat will begin at 06:13 AM and end at 12:36 PM. The Akshaya Tritiya tithi will begin at  11:51 AM on Apr 25, 2020 and will end at 01:22 PM on Apr 26, 2020. 

Best time to buy gold

The main attraction of Akshaya Tritiya is gold shopping. The best timing to buy gold will begin from 06:13 AM to 01:22 PM, April 26th, 2020. 

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:36 PM to 05:23 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 06:59 PM to 08:23 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 09:48 PM to 02:00 AM, Apr 26

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:49 AM to 06:13 AM, Apr 26

Legend of Draupadi

According to Hindu mythology, it was on this day when Lord Sun gifted Akshaya patra to Pandavs. It is said that the blessed pot was always full of food and was the source of nutrition for the Pandavas during their exile days. Once, sage Durvasa promised to visit the Pandavas in their hutment. But Draupadi got worried as there was no food left. She started crying and prayed to Lord Krishna. It is said that the Lord came and ate just one grain left in that pot, thus satiating the hunger of the entire universe.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

'Raids empty, arrest unjustified': Wife of AAP's Sanjay Singh slams ED

Noida: UP Police rescues eight-foot python from truck, watch

World Cup 2023: Team India dons new-look training kits ahead of IND vs AUS clash at Chepauk, See pics

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi over 'Congress cares more about vote bank' comment

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE