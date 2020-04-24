Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Date, significance & subh muhurat to buy gold this year

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be auspicious for purchasing gold, ornaments, jewellery, silver, and utensils.

The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Sunday ie-26th April 2020. As people gear up to buy gold and pray to the Almighty for his blessings, here are key facts about Akshaya Tritiya:

Significance

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of brighter half in lunar month Vaishaksha. According to the legend, it was on Akshaya Tritiya that sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu - Lord Parshuram was born. It is also said that Lord Ganesh began writing the biggest Hindu epic Mahabharat recited by Maharishi Ved Vyas on this day

Importance

It is believed that the donations and auspicious ceremonies performed on this day have long-lasting effects. This day can be chosen to perform auspicious ceremonies by anybody without consulting any astrologer. Any person who worships Lord Vishnu on this day with devotion and dedication is blessed with Satva gun i.e. truthfulness and righteousness. Akshaya Tritiya is also considered to be auspicious for purchasing gold, ornaments, jewellery, silver, and utensils.

Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the puja shubh muhurat will have a duration of six hours and 23 minutes. The muhurat will begin at 06:13 AM and end at 12:36 PM. The Akshaya Tritiya tithi will begin at 11:51 AM on Apr 25, 2020 and will end at 01:22 PM on Apr 26, 2020.

Best time to buy gold

The main attraction of Akshaya Tritiya is gold shopping. The best timing to buy gold will begin from 06:13 AM to 01:22 PM, April 26th, 2020.

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:36 PM to 05:23 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 06:59 PM to 08:23 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 09:48 PM to 02:00 AM, Apr 26

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:49 AM to 06:13 AM, Apr 26

Legend of Draupadi

According to Hindu mythology, it was on this day when Lord Sun gifted Akshaya patra to Pandavs. It is said that the blessed pot was always full of food and was the source of nutrition for the Pandavas during their exile days. Once, sage Durvasa promised to visit the Pandavas in their hutment. But Draupadi got worried as there was no food left. She started crying and prayed to Lord Krishna. It is said that the Lord came and ate just one grain left in that pot, thus satiating the hunger of the entire universe.