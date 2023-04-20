Search icon
Akshay Tritiya 2023: Significance, shubh mahurat, auspicious time to buy gold and other details

The festival is also considered auspicious for marriages, new investments or ventures, investing in gold, and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

The word Akshaya means ‘endless’ and Tritiya means third. According to the Hindu calendar (Hindu Panchang) it falls on shukla paksha (waxing phase of moon) during the month of Baishakh which corresponds to the month of April/May. This year, Akshaya Tritiya 2023 will be observed on April 22. This day is ruled by the god of preservation, Vishnu. As a result, the advantages of Jap (chants) and dan-punya (donations) are endless and bring about endless wealth.

Akshaya Tritiya puja shubh muhurat will begin at 7:49 to 12:20 pm. The Chogadiya Muhurat will begin at 7:49 am and end at 9:04 am on April 22. On April 23, it begins at 7:26 am and ends at 7:47 am.

It is believed that your prosperity and fortune will increase on this day if you buy gold. This act is important since it marks the beginning of or adds to your wealthy existence.

Akshaya Tritiya  Puja Time: city-wise details

  • New Delhi - 7:49 am to 12:20 pm
  • Noida - 7:49 am to 12:19 pm
  • Gurgaon - 7:49 am to 12:21 pm
  • Jaipur - 7:49 am to 12:26 pm
  • Mumbai - 7:49 am to 12:37 pm
  • Pune - 7:49 am to 12:33 pm
  • Chennai - 7:49 am to 12:08 pm
  • Kolkata - 5:10 am to 07:47 pm
  • Hyderabad - 7:49 am to 12:15 pm
  • Ahmedabad - 7:49 am to 12:38 pm

