Akshay Kumar’s quirky Rs 82,756 palazzo grabs attention at Mumbai airport, netizens joke 'bhai mein Ranveer Singh ghus gaye'

Akshay Kumar turned heads at the airport in a Rs 82,756 black-and-white palazzo, sparking hilarious netizen reactions comparing him to Ranveer Singh and joking about Twinkle Khanna’s wardrobe.

Akshay Kumar's airport fashion moment became instant internet fodder when the star arrived at Mumbai’s Kalina airport wearing a bold black-and-white checked palazzo paired with a simple black T-shirt and tinted glasses. The loose, designer Homme Plissé Issey Miyake palazzo, reported to cost Rs 82,756, instantly caught attention as paparazzi clips made the rounds and fashion pages picked up the quirky look.

Netizens roast and praise the look

Social media erupted with playful reactions, with many fans and critics poking fun at the choice. Some joked that Akshay Kumar had raided wife Twinkle Khanna’s wardrobe, writing 'Twinkle be like-Jaldi ghar aakar meri pyjama wapas karo,' while others compared the style to Ranveer Singh’s flamboyant aesthetic, quipping 'Bhai me Ranveer Singh ghus gaye hai shayad.' A few comments struck a more appreciative tone, 'Ranveer ke saath rehne ke lakshan but looking cool' and several users praised his confidence to experiment beyond convention. Fashion commentators were split: some hailed the choice as a confident nod to gender-fluid dressing, while others argued oversized silhouettes missed the mark. The airport clip spread rapidly across Instagram and X, with reels and edits racking up millions of views.

On the workfront

While the fashion chatter buzzes, Akshay Kumar is focused on a busy slate. He reunites with Arshad Warsi for Jolly LLB 3; the makers released a teaser on August 12 that teases a comic yet intense courtroom face-off between the two Jollys. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 19 and marks the third installment in the franchise following Jolly LLB 2 in 2017, which starred Akshay opposite Huma Qureshi. The original 2013 film featured Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles. Fans are excited for the film and his next style experiment soon, indeed.