Akshay Kumar's Multi-Crore Net Worth: From Rs 80 Crore Juhu mansion to lavish car collection

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, boasts a multi-crore net worth with luxury homes, cars, businesses, and films.

Akshay Kumar is popularly called the 'Khiladi Kumar.' He has built a career spanning more than three decades with over 100 films, countless blockbusters. Beyond the glamour, Akshay has also created a massive empire through investments, businesses, and properties, making him one of the richest actors in the industry today.

The iconic Juhu house

One of Akshay Kumar’s most prized possessions is his Rs 80 crore duplex in Juhu. Designed by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, the home beautifully blends tradition, modern design, and nature.

The interiors feature decorative pendant lights, Italian-style sofas, silver sculptures, and various art. A cosy reading nook designed by Twinkle reflects her love for books.

The house also has a lush garden where the family grows fruits like mangoes, tomatoes, and brinjals. A Buddha statue near a pond adds serenity. Interestingly, this home once belonged to Sumati Morarjee, a freedom fighter close to Mahatma Gandhi.

Lavish car collection

Akshay Kumar’s love for luxury cars is obvious in his impressive collection. Among them is the elegant Rolls-Royce Phantom; he often relies on his Mercedes-Benz GLS, popularly known as the 'S-Class of SUVs' for its unmatched comfort and class. His garage also features the Range Rover Vogue, a robust luxury SUV equipped with a 3.0L six-cylinder engine. Porsche Cayenne, a sleek and stylish SUV that resonates with his action-packed persona.

Other properties

Apart from his Juhu residence, Akshay Kumar purchased a Rs 7.8 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Khar area in 2022 and has a real estate portfolio that includes a holiday home in Goa, a bungalow in Canada, and an apartment in Mauritius.

Net worth and earnings

As of 2024, Akshay Kumar’s total net worth is estimated at around Rs 2700 crore, according to Forbes. His fees for movies range between Rs 70 crore to Rs 145 crore per project. Films like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa helped cement his reputation, but his income goes far beyond acting.

