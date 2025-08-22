Akshay Kumar’s fitness secrets at 57: Fasting, early dinners, no weightlifting and more

Even at the age of 57, Akshay Kumar says simple habits like fasting every Monday, eating dinner by 6:30 PM and avoiding weightlifting has been the reason behind his fitness. Behind his healthy lifestyle and energetic personality is outdoor sports, body-weight exercises, and a balanced diet.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar continues to inspire fans with his unmatched discipline and simple approach to fitness. At 57, the actor proves that age is no barrier to staying healthy. Recently, while attending a book launch, Akshay revealed the key lifestyle habits that help him maintain his energy, stamina, and strength.

Weekly full-day fast on Mondays

Akshay Kumar swears by a weekly full-day fast every Monday. He revealed that his last meal is on Sunday night, and he doesn’t eat until Tuesday morning. According to nutritionists, fasting improves metabolism, helps detoxify the body, enhances sleep, and boosts concentration. For Akshay, this habit keeps him light, active, and mentally focused.

Early dinner at 6:30 PM

One of Akshay’s golden rules is to finish dinner by 6:30 PM. He believes that the stomach should get enough rest, just like the rest of the body. Eating early allows proper digestion before bedtime, ensuring the stomach can relax and recover overnight. He adds that most health issues start from the stomach, which is why maintaining digestive health is his top priority.

No weightlifting, only functional training

Unlike many actors who rely on heavy weight training, Akshay Kumar prefers natural fitness methods. He avoids traditional gym workouts and instead focuses on outdoor sports, rock climbing, and body-weight exercises. His gym is designed more for climbing and hanging exercises than lifting weights and he jokingly calls it a “gym for monkeys.”



Balanced lifestyle over crash diets

Akshay also warns against crash diets and processed foods. He believes that a healthy lifestyle comes from consistent habits, simple eating, and regular physical activity rather than short-term fitness trends.

Akshay’s fitness mantra?

Akshay Kumar’s fitness mantra is proof that discipline, simplicity, and consistency can help maintain good health at any age. His mantras like fasting, early dinners, and natural training offers valuable lessons for anyone looking to live a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.



