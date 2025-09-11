Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Rao to Katrina Kaif: 5 celebrities who shared their fitness diet secrets on Kapil Sharma's show

On The Kapil Sharma Show, many Bollywood stars have revealed diet secrets and fitness journeys that inspire fans toward healthier lifestyles.

Over the years, many Bollywood actors have opened up on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' couch about how they maintain their toned bodies and glowing skin. From vegetarian diets to disciplined routines, here’s a look at some of the most interesting celebrity diet secrets revealed on the show.

John Abraham's vegetarian fitness routine

During the promotion of his film Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham stressed the importance of diet in fitness and muscle building. He explained that many people believe that non-vegetarian food is the only source of protine. But John is living proof that vegetarian meals can provide enough protein to build strength and endurance, inspiring countless fans to adopt healthier eating habits.

Akshay Kumar's disciplined diet

Akshay Kumar has always been known for his disciplined lifestyle. During Housefull 3 promotions on Kapil’s show, Abhishek Bachchan and co-star Riteish Deshmukh revealed that they hoped for some indulgent food like butter chicken. Akshay offered them boiled carrots and spinach.

Katrina Kaif's food temptations

On the show, Kapil joked about Katrina 'talking to her food,' and she revealed that it’s true in a way. She often resists tempting foods like cake by jokingly telling them she’ll meet them on Sundays, her cheat day. She enjoys her favourite foods in moderation, proving that balance of discipline and indulgence has kept Katrina one of Bollywood’s most admired fitness icons.

Aditya Roy Kapur's balanced diet

Aditya Roy Kapur shared a fun fact on the show when Kapil mentioned his love for ice cream. The actor confessed that he once ate half a kilogram of ice cream at night in one sitting on cheat days. He explained that one should consume around 1700 calories a day with low carbs and fats, along with 15-20 minutes of cardio daily.

Rajkummar Rao is a fitness-conscious

On the show, Rajkummar Rao revealed that during his film school days at FTII, he would often binge on sweets and snacks, sometimes eating six gulab jamuns and two samosas after a workout. However, once he entered the industry, Rajkummar became more conscious of his health and diet.

