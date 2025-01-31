Posting on X, Akshay expressed his agreement with the PM’s perspective, stating, “How true!! I’ve been saying this for years now... love it that the PM himself has put it so aptly.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his disciplined fitness routine, has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent message on combating obesity. Taking to social media, the actor shared an old video of PM Modi stressing the importance of a healthy lifestyle and echoed his own belief in prioritising fitness.

Posting on X, Akshay expressed his agreement with the PM’s perspective, stating, “How true!! I’ve been saying this for years now... love it that the PM himself has put it so aptly. Health hai toh sab kuchh hai. Obesity se fight karne ke sabse bade hathiyaar.”

Alongside his praise for the message, the actor shared four simple yet effective steps to combat obesity:

1. Maintain a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Akshay emphasised the role of adequate sleep in maintaining a healthy body. Quality sleep aids metabolism, improves recovery, and supports weight management.

2. Spend Time Outdoors

Encouraging people to get fresh air and sunlight, Akshay highlighted the importance of natural vitamin D and oxygen for overall well-being and energy levels.

3. Cut Down on Processed Foods

He advocated for home-cooked meals over processed foods, urging people to choose traditional ingredients like desi ghee instead of unhealthy refined oils.

4. Stay Active with Regular Exercise

A firm believer in movement, Akshay recommended engaging in any form of workout, be it yoga, martial arts, or functional training, reinforcing that consistency is key to a healthier life.

