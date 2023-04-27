Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Akshay Kumar looks uber cool with his unique bag at BOM airport worth Rs 16000

This bag is called ‘Dragon Eye LED Bag’. Because if you look carefully, there are two red eyes on the bag's surface, they are seen to be opening.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Akshay Kumar looks uber cool with his unique bag at BOM airport worth Rs 16000
Akshay Kumar looks uber cool with his unique bag at airport worth Rs 16000

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s fashion game is always on point. He never misses a chance to surprise his fans with his fashion choices. And today also it was no different day. The actor was spotted at the airport in casuals but it was his bag that caught everyone’s attention.

Instant Bollywood has shared a video of Akshay Kumar on official Instagram. This is the video when Akshay was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Akshay sported a casual look with blue track pants and a gray loose t-shirt. Meanwhile, his bag attracted more attention than his look. This Atrangi bag has become very popular

 

 

Meanwhile, the price of this bag carried by Akshay is staggering. This bag is called ‘Dragon Eye LED Bag’. Because if you look carefully, there are two red eyes on the bag's surface, they are seen to be opening. These videos of Akshay got comments like ‘the bag is very good’ and after that, the bag's price is also being talked about. It has been revealed that the price of this bag starts from Rs. 16000.

Talking about his future projects, his fans are really excited to watch him in Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3' and 'Awara Pagal Deewana 2'.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Meet Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who charges Rs 1.5 lakh per Instagram post, has net worth of Rs 25 crore at age 21
Pooja Bhatt shares lovely, unseen photos of Alia Bhatt on her birthday on Instagram
Manichitrathazhu, Kilukkam, Devaasuram: A look at late Malayalam actor Innocent's best films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old woman, who eloped with boyfriend's father last year, traced and brought back
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.