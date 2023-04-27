Akshay Kumar looks uber cool with his unique bag at BOM airport worth Rs 16000

Akshay Kumar looks uber cool with his unique bag at airport worth Rs 16000

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s fashion game is always on point. He never misses a chance to surprise his fans with his fashion choices. And today also it was no different day. The actor was spotted at the airport in casuals but it was his bag that caught everyone’s attention.

Instant Bollywood has shared a video of Akshay Kumar on official Instagram. This is the video when Akshay was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Akshay sported a casual look with blue track pants and a gray loose t-shirt. Meanwhile, his bag attracted more attention than his look. This Atrangi bag has become very popular

Meanwhile, the price of this bag carried by Akshay is staggering. This bag is called ‘Dragon Eye LED Bag’. Because if you look carefully, there are two red eyes on the bag's surface, they are seen to be opening. These videos of Akshay got comments like ‘the bag is very good’ and after that, the bag's price is also being talked about. It has been revealed that the price of this bag starts from Rs. 16000.

Talking about his future projects, his fans are really excited to watch him in Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3' and 'Awara Pagal Deewana 2'.