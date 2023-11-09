Headlines

Akshata Murty stuns in royal Raw Mango kurta set for Diwali celebrations

Akshata Murty donned a breathtaking golden brocade kurta set from the renowned fashion label Raw Mango during the Diwali festivities held at 10 Downing Street.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has been making a notable mark in the fashion world with her tasteful and meticulously curated outfits. Her recent hosting of a special Diwali celebration at 10 Downing Street showcased her impeccable sense of style.

For this occasion, Akshata selected a stunning red and golden brocade kurta set from Raw Mango, a renowned Indian fashion label celebrated for its contemporary interpretations of traditional Indian textiles and craftsmanship. The ensemble seamlessly blended tradition with modernity, reflecting Akshata's unique fashion sensibility. She paired the kurta set with statement ethnic bangles, adding a touch of sparkle to her festive look. A miniature bindi completed her outfit, exuding authenticity and cultural richness.

The official 10 Downing Street Instagram account shared images of the couple participating in the Diwali festivities, along with a caption that conveyed the significance of the event as a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness.

It's worth noting that Akshata Murty's background includes running a fashion label, and her clothing choices have consistently impressed fashion enthusiasts. Her style statements during the G20 Summit in New Delhi were particularly noteworthy and garnered extensive coverage in the Indian media's fashion columns.

