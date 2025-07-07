‘Akash was arguing with...’: Nita Ambani once revealed how she, Mukesh Ambani raised their children to be....

The children of Asia’s wealthiest family, the Ambani family-Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani are grounded and have humble upbringing as their parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani raised them to be down-to-earth people. They have grown up with values like respect dignity and humility.

Most children coming from modern and wealthy families tend to be rude to others, show off their heavy influence and use their financial advantage to ridicule others. However, the children of Asia’s wealthiest family, the Ambani family-Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani are grounded and have humble upbringing as their parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani raised them to be down-to-earth people. They have grown up with values like respectm dignity and humility.

Nita Ambani reveals her parenting style

In an old interview with veteran actress Simi Garewal on her chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal Nita Ambani once recalled an incident that showed how strict and cautious she and husband Mukesh Ambani were when it came to parenting. “Akash was arguing with the watchman, and Mukesh saw him shouting at him. Mukesh then scolded him for his bad behaviour with the watchman and asked him to say sorry to the security guard. Akash then sought an apology from the security guard at the behest of his father,” she revealed giving a peek into their unique parenting style based on respect and accountability.

Fearing that such wealth and fame might not let the children go astray, Nita further revealed that she deliberately ensured that her children remain grounded and away from the lure of being the most advantageous family. In another older interview with Hindustan Times, she also revealed that she used to make her children travel by public transportation. “My parents used to stay at Santacruz, and I would take the kids to Churchgate and board a train from there. My mom comes from Ahmedabad, and she used to take them there in the Gujarat Mail train. So they have travelled by local transport, etc. I think it’s important to keep the children grounded. Even now they clean their own rooms. I have kept them out of public life,” she said.

Mukesh Ambani has always been like a friend to his children who learnt some important lessons from the Chairman of the Reliance Foundation who expanded his father’s empire far and wide. Once Anant Ambani talked about how Mukesh Ambani used to motivate him. He said that his parents always advised him to be encouraged and have conviction.