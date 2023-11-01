Headlines

Lifestyle

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant steal the show at Jio World Plaza launch, watch

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

Jio World Plaza, helmed by Isha Ambani, was launched on Tuesday in a grand ceremony. It is a luxury mall located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai. While many celebs from the industry attended the event, what caught netizen's attention was Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant's looks at the event. Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta both attended the event with their respective spouses Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani. 

Both Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant were wearing a gown by Filipino fashion designer Monique Lhuillier. The future sister-in-laws also posed for the camera while hugging each other lovingly. 

Check Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant's photos here

For the event, Radhika Merchant wore a Monique Lhuillier little black dress featuring a big embellished bow detailing in the centre of her dress. She styled her look with her hair tied in a high bun and accessorised it with a sequinned hairband. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shloka Mehta, on the other hand, wore a Monique Lhuillier light pink-coloured off-shoulder sequin dress. Her outfit featured floral embroidery all over it. Shloka Mehta paired her dress with a pair of strappy heels featuring floral detail.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As for the Jio World Plaza, it integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

At the launch event of the Jio World Plaza, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani was all praise for daughter Isha Ambani and said what Reliance Retail under her leadership has achieved makes him "very proud".

Jio World Plaza is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area, and boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands.

