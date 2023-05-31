Search icon
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta welcome their second child; Mukesh Ambani blessed with granddaughter again

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta have been blessed with their second child, a baby girl.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:11 PM IST

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta welcome their second child; Mukesh Ambani blessed with granddaughter again
Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Mehta (File photo)

The Ambani household is once again beaming with celebration as Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta have welcomed their second child today, May 31. It has been reported that Shloka gave birth to a baby girl.

The name of the baby girl has not been revealed, but the Ambani family is expected to make an announcement anytime soon. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have become grandparents once again, just a week after they visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with their son and badi bahu.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani already have a son named Prithvi Ambani, who recently turned two. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got married in 2019 and they welcomed their first child, a son named Prithvi, in December 2020.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

 

Shloka Mehta announced her pregnancy in style just a few months ago, at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), flaunting her baby bump in a stunning gold outfit alongside her husband Akash Ambani.

During the pregnancy announcement, Shloka Mehta dazzled the NMACC red carpet in a gold blouse and an intricate embroidered skirt.

READ | Watch: Shloka Mehta Ambani wore 100 years old gold saree, gets styled by sister Diya Mehta

