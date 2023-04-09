Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's son Prithvi Ambani lavish play area in Antilia

A glimpse of Prithvi Ambani's lavish play area in Antilia

Ever since Prithvi Aakash Ambani, the youngest member of the Ambani family, was born, he has been the apple of the eye of the entire family. Prithvi, the darling of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, may be only two years old, but his fan following can be gauged from the fact that every glimpse of him goes viral on social media.

Being the grandson of Asia's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, Prithvi lives a luxurious life, which can be gauged from the play area built in his house 'Antilia'. Actually, recently a picture has come out from the Instagram fan page of the Ambani Family, in which a glimpse of the beautiful play area of the earth can be seen.

Prithvi Akash Ambani's play area

Talking about Prithvi's play area, the open area has been prepared with a green grass mat, with a yellow slide between the swings, a bean colored sofa, blue bean bags, a playhouse climber and a glider.

Let us tell you that Akash and Shloka had welcomed their son Prithvi on 10 December 2020 and now they are expecting their second baby. Shloka Mehta flaunted her baby bump for the first time at the grand opening of 'Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' (NMACC). Where she was seen posing with her husband Akash. During this, she was looking absolutely royal in a golden colored heirloom saree. Prithvi Ambani was seen playing on stage at the 'NMACC' event, Dad Akash stepped in, then gave such a reaction, see a glimpse