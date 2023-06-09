Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta name their baby girl Veda, know meaning of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's grandchild's name

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have announced the much-awaited name of their third grandchild, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta's daughter as Veda Akash Ambani. The Ambani family announced the name with a sweet message. Veda Akash Ambani is the youngest daughter of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. They have a son named Prithvi Akash Ambani who was born in December 2020.

What is the meaning of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grandchild's name Veda?

Veda is a girl's name of Sanskrit origin. It means "knowledge" or "wisdom" and is popular among followers of Hinduism. The Vedas are sacred written texts of early Indian scripture which form the basis of this religion. They are among the oldest forms of Sanskrit literature, which Hindus believe were written by ancient scholars under God's direction.

Shloka Mehta married Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani on March 9, 2019, in Mumbai.

Shloka and Akash had their first child, Prithvi, in December 2020 and the couple recently also welcomed their second child, a baby girl.