Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta daughter: First glimpse of baby girl, Nita Ambani brings granddaughter home

The first glimpse of the second child of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta has been revealed, with Nita Ambani carrying the baby girl home in her arms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta blessed with baby daughter (File photo)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani, along with his wife Shloka Mehta, welcomed their second child earlier this week. After having a son two years, ago, the Ambani badi badu gave birth to a baby girl.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their daughter on Wednesday evening, and the news was confirmed by the elder Ambani son’s friend Dhanraj Nathwani on Twitter. This is the second granddaughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and their fourth grandchild.

While the Ambanis are enjoying this private moment as a family, the first glimpse of the new Ambani baby girl has now been released. The photos going viral on social media show the entire Ambani family in the car with the newest member of the clan.

The viral photos show new grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani in the car, with Nita holding the baby girl in her hands, welcoming her to Antilia. Father Akash Ambani can also be seen in the car, beaming as he welcomes his second child into his home.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

While Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani have become parents once again, they are yet to announce the name of their daughter. Akash’s younger brother Anant Ambani also visited the hospital with his fiancée Radhika Merchant to meet the newest member of the Ambani family.

Dhanraj Nathwani, the Reliance New Energy Limited Director and close friend of the Ambanis made the announcement on social media, saying, “Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives.”

Shloka Mehta announced her pregnancy in style just a few months ago, at the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Shloka flaunted her baby bump in a stylish golden blouse and an embroidered skirt on the red carpet.

