Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta daughter: All about Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s all four grandchildren

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani has now welcomed his second child with his wife Shloka Mehta. The birth of their baby daughter was confirmed on Tuesday and both mother and child were reportedly in good health.

The baby girl is the second child of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, and they had a son named Prithvi Ambani in December 2020, who is now two years old. However, this is not the first granddaughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed their first granddaughter when Isha Ambani had her twin babies in 2022 with husband Anand Piramal. Isha Ambani had a son and a daughter named Krishna and Aadiya on November 19, 2022.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got married in 2019 and had a romantic love story. Here is all you know about their children and the other grandchildren of the power couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s grandchildren

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had their first grandchild in December 2020, when their eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka were blessed with a baby boy they named Prithvi. Prithvi currently leads a lavish lifestyle, living in the world’s most expensive house Antilia.

Apart from Akash and Shloka’s two children, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are also grandparents to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s twin babies – a boy and a girl named Krishna and Aadiya, who were born in November 2022.

Prithvi Ambani was deemed as the youngest billionaire in the world when he was born, as he is expected to inherit the massive fortune of the Ambanis when he grows up, being the oldest son of the house among his other siblings.

Meanwhile, it is interesting to know that Isha Ambani’s twin babies are actually US citizens since they were born in the United States of America last year.

