Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta baby girl name revealed; Mukesh Ambani granddaughter named…

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's second child's name has been revealed.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

Akash Ambani, the elder son of the revered billionaire Mukesh Ambani, alongside his loving wife Shloka Mehta Ambani, embraced the arrival of their second precious child on this Wednesday. They are blessed with a baby girl, and with immense adoration, they have chosen to bless her with the beautiful name of 'Veda Akash Ambani' as reported by Viral Bhayani.

In December 2020, Shloka and Akash had their first child, Prithvi. Baby Veda's arrival in the family made Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita Ambani, grandparents for the third time. 

Twins named Krishna and Aadiya were born to Mukesh's daughter Isha and son-in-law Anand Piramal in November of last year.

In the meantime, Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, will soon become Mukesh's son Anant's wife.

Read more: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta name their baby girl Veda, know meaning of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's grandchild's name

