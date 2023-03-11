Akash Ambani gifted brother Anant a 'Cartier Panther Brooch' on his wedding, know its whopping price, history

Anant Ambani's 'Cartier Panther Brooch' is worth Rs. 1.5 crore, know about it's history

The functions of the Ambani family have always been in limelight. Each of his events is very grand, which is discussed for months. On January 19, 2023, Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant at their home 'Antilia' in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family. The pictures of the engagement and the subsequent party are still going viral on social media.

The dresses of the Ambani family members attracted everyone's attention at the function. Radhika Merchant, the bride-to-be for her engagement party, looked stunning in a custom-made gold lehenga by renowned designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Ananth, on the other hand, wore a traditional dark blue coloured kurta for the occasion, which was also teamed with a matching Nehru jacket.

Anant Ambani wore a very expensive brooch at his engagement

However, it was the brooch on Anant Ambani's jacket that caught our eye. The famous 'Cartier Panther' brooch was attached to the printed coat worn over his kurta. This brooch has a long history. Also, its price can surprise anyone.

It is set in 18k white gold with 51 sapphires, 2 emeralds, an onyx diamond and 604 brilliant-cut diamonds. By the way, the cost of the panther brooch is $16200 (approx Rs 1,32,18,876). Since Anant's brooch was customised, the exact price is not known, but it is sure to be around 1.5 crores. Here we are showing you a glimpse of one such brooch from the website of 'Cartier Panther', whose price is $ 168,000 i.e. Rs 1,35,77,835.

Brother Akash Ambani gifted a brooch to Anant

Everyone in the Ambani family loves each other selflessly. Akash Ambani also loves his younger brother Anant in the same way. A glimpse of this was seen in Anant-Radhika's engagement, as Akash gave a priceless gift to brother Anant. Yes! The 'Cartier Panther brooch' we talked about above was given to Anant by Akash. A video has surfaced from Anant's engagement party, in which he can be heard confirming this when a guest asks him about his brooch.

History of the 'Cartier Panther Brooch'

Historian and curator Dipti Sasidharan explained the history of this brooch in a social media post, "Cartier Panther brooches are usually made in platinum or gold and are set with brilliant diamonds and rubies and have a panther rosette cabochon cut." are made of onyx. The black onyx on the nose and the shining eyes are made of emerald." Let us tell you that the panther brooch was designed by Jacques Cartier of the third generation of Cartier. The panther is used to represent its power and might.