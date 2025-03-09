The occasion was graced by an array of high-profile guests, including Ratan Tata, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and New Zealand cricketer Shane Bond, showcasing the couple’s prominent place in both social and business circles.

Power couple Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, 9th March. Over the years, they have come to be recognised as India's most influential figures.

As they celebrate six years of marriage, let’s take a closer look at their heartwarming love story, which inspires belief in ‘happily ever after’.

For those who may not know, Shloka and Akash were childhood sweethearts who attended the same school. According to rumours, Akash secretly harboured feelings for Shloka but took his time to express them. After finishing their 12th-grade exams, Akash finally mustered the courage to confess his love. Fortunately for him, Shloka said yes—and the rest, as they say, is history.

After that, the two continued their education by studying overseas. Despite living in different places, it's incredible how the two remained in contact and deeply in love. They actively participated in their father's business after they got back to India.

Up until March 2018, when a photo of the two of them together with Shloka kissing Akash on the cheek became viral, the couple kept a low profile. The photo, which was taken at a gathering in Goa, generated a lot of attention on social media and led to rumours that the couple will soon get married.

The couple's engagement at a five-star resort in Goa in March 2018 put an end to rumours. On March 9, 2019, Akash and Shloka tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. The occasion was graced by an array of high-profile guests, including Ratan Tata, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and New Zealand cricketer Shane Bond, showcasing the couple’s prominent place in both social and business circles.

The two have always been spotted holding hands and grinning broadly whenever they have appeared together. In 2022, the couple welcomed a son named Prithvi, and in 2023, they welcomed a daughter named Veda Akash Ambani.