The red undertone of Shloka’s lehenga, designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, was changed to pink to create a fresh look.

Power couple Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, 9th March. Over the years, they have come to be recognised as India's most influential figures.

As they celebrate six years of marriage, let’s take a closer look at Shloka's stunning lehenga, which she wore to her wedding and then restyled at her devar Anant Ambani's shaadi by slightly altering its tone.

When Shloka Mehta re-wore her bridal lehenga for her brother-in-law Anant Ambani's July 12 wedding celebrations in Mumbai, she made a strong case for sustainable fashion. Pictures of Shloka looking gorgeous in the outfit, which was slightly altered for one of the events, were posted by her sister Diya Mehta Jatia.

To achieve a new look, Shloka's lehenga, which was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, had its red undertone changed to pink. The lehenga was hand-embroidered with jadau and cutwork, and it featured elaborate zardozi jaali. A royally decorated blouse and a dupatta with trellis and borders with lovely flower motifs completed the ensemble.

Shloka accessorised her outfit with subtle cosmetics, a bejewelled hairdo, and regal diamonds.

Shloka Mehta's bridal look

In 2019, Shloka Mehta chose elegant jewellery for her wedding, such as a massive matha patti, nath, matching earrings, kadhas, rings, and bangles, as well as a polki and emerald embedded multi-layered showpiece haar. She chose a tied-up hairstyle and glossy bridal makeup. Shloka only needed a bindi to complete her wedding ensemble. Moreover, the designer duo, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla did proper justice to the stunning wedding lehenga of Shloka Mehta, which remained an exclusive piece to steal the limelight even after years.

For her devar's wedding in 2024, she completed her appearance with a tied-up hairstyle and delicate blushing makeup. Shloka had looked amazing in the same outfit for the two distinct occasions, and she was flawless in both looks.