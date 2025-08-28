Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ajwain water vs Chia seeds water: Which morning drink is more beneficial for weight loss? Key differences explained

Ajwain water and Chia seeds water are popular morning drinks for weight loss. Ajwain boosts digestion and metabolism, while Chia seeds keep you full and provide nutrients. Choosing the best depends on whether you need better gut health or appetite control.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 01:40 PM IST

Morning detox drinks are gaining popularity among health enthusiasts, and two of the most talked-about options are Ajwain water and Chia seed water. Both are packed with nutrients and promise weight loss benefits, but which one truly works best for you? Let’s break it down.

Ajwain water: The traditional fat-burner

Ajwain (carom seeds) has been a staple in Indian kitchens and Ayurvedic remedies for centuries. When soaked overnight and consumed in the morning, Ajwain water aids digestion, boosts metabolism, and helps reduce bloating. Its active compound, thymol, improves gut health and promotes fat breakdown, making it an effective natural fat-burner.

Benefits of ajwain water:

  • Speeds up metabolism for better calorie burn
  • Improves digestion and reduces acidity
  • Helps in managing water retention and bloating
  • Supports appetite control naturally

Chia seeds water: The modern superfood

On the other hand, Chia seeds are hailed as a modern superfood. When soaked in water, these tiny seeds expand into a gel-like consistency, making a refreshing drink rich in fibre, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Chia seeds keep you full for longer, curb unhealthy cravings, and provide sustained energy.

Benefits of chia seeds in water:

  • High in soluble fibre, aiding weight management
  • Keeps you satiated and reduces overeating
  • Rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids
  • Hydrates the body and supports overall wellness

Which one is better for weight loss?

Both Ajwain water and Chia seeds water support weight loss, but in different ways. Ajwain water primarily works by improving digestion and metabolism, making it ideal for people struggling with gut issues or bloating. Chia seeds water focuses on satiety and nutrient density, perfect for those looking to control hunger and calorie intake.

If your goal is to boost digestion and reduce bloating, Ajwain water is the better choice. But if you want a nutrient-rich drink that keeps you full and energised, Chia seeds water works wonders. Ideally, you can include both in your routine on alternate days to maximise weight loss benefits naturally.

