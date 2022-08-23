Aja Ekadashi 2022: Know dos and don’ts of Ekadashi vrat

File Photo

Ekadashi comes twice every month. Hindu devotees observe Ekadashi to please the Gods. The Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada is popularly called as ‘Aja Ekadashi’.

This time, Aja Ekadashi will be observed on August 23. Devotees across the globe will worship Lord Vishnu on this day. Many people keep fast on Ekadashi in hope of getting Lord Vishnu’s blessings.

Many people believe that those who fast on Ekadashi get all wishes fulfilled. Some believe that the fasting helps to attain Lord Vishnu’s grace for life.

If you are planning to observe fast on Aja Ekadashi 2022, you should know all the rules because the vrat is said to be quite difficult.

Here are some things to keep in mind for Aja Ekadashi 2022 vrat

No tamsik food

On the day of Aja Ekadashi, devotees shouldn’t eat tamsik food. They should also refrain from using toothpaste.

Donate some thing

Make sure to donate something on Aja Ekadashi as it is considered auspicious. You can donate food, clothes or any needful thing to the poor. If you are facing some obstacles in getting married or you want to get married soon, then you should donate turmeric.

No alcohol

Consuming alcohol on the day of the Ekadashi is strictly prohibited.

Practice celibacy

Don’t indulge into any sexual activity on the day of Ekadashi.

Practise dhyana

Practise meditation or dhyana to remain calm and observe the fast in peace.