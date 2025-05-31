India has previously won the Miss World title six times, and even after three decades, Aishwarya Rai’s iconic answer in the final round of Miss World 1994 continues to be celebrated.

The whole world’s eyes are currently on Hyderabad, India, where the Miss World competition is taking place. Today, on May 31, the grand finale of Miss World 2025 is being held, with Nandini Gupta from Kota, Rajasthan, representing India. All attention will be on the final question that will help crown Miss World 2025.

Aishwarya Rai's journey to being crowned Miss World 1994 is a story of grace, intelligence and beauty that continues to inspire many young women even today. Decked out in a one-shoulder white gown, she was the epitome of 90s fashion. Yet, it wasn't just her stunning beauty and presence that captivated the world, it was her profound answer during the final question round that truly set her apart.

The defining moment came when Aishwarya was asked, "What qualities a Miss World should embody?" Her answer was nothing short of extraordinary. She said, "The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up - of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those, and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person."

With this answer, Aishwarya perfectly captured the essence of the Miss World title. Her words resonated deeply, embodying the ideal qualities of a global ambassador. It was a defining moment that showcased her ability to articulate a vision of unity and compassion, qualities that are timeless and universal.

Aishwarya’s victory in 1994 stands as more than just a win for India; it remains a symbol of strength, compassion, and timeless inspiration. Her legacy continues to inspire many young women today who dare to dream and create a concrete space for themselves as global ambassadors.

