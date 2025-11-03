Aishwarya Rai’s Skincare Routine: How Aish keeps her skin hydrated, glowing at 52

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 52, reveals her glowing skin secret. Her timeless beauty proves that consistency and inner balance define true radiance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a name that has become synonymous with timeless beauty and grace, continues to captivate hearts across the world. From winning the Miss World title in 1994 to becoming one of the most recognised global faces of Indian cinema, Aishwarya has remained an icon of elegance, confidence, and natural charm. Now at 52, the actor still radiates the same glow that first made her a household name decades ago. Let's take a closer look at how she manages to maintain her youthful, radiant skin despite an incredibly demanding lifestyle.

Aishwarya Rai’s 48-hour days

In multiple interviews, Aishwarya revealed how packed her schedule really is. Between her professional commitments, family life, and global appearances, she humorously admits that her days often feel twice as long as everyone else’s.

'For the rest of the world, their clock is 24 hours, but for me, I have to pack 48 hours into a single day,' she said. Despite her hectic schedule, Aishwarya manages to keep her mornings consistent. 'My day definitely begins very early, around 5:30 a.m.,' she shared. 'As women, we multitask and play so many roles during the day that time just seems to fly. I don’t even think we’re really focusing on the hours per se.'

A simple, hydrating skincare

Unlike many celebrities who swear by complicated beauty regimens or luxury treatments, Aishwarya keeps her skincare routine simple. Her philosophy revolves around hydration, cleanliness, and consistency.

'I’m every woman, we’re all racing against time,' she said. 'You just have to get up and get on with your day. The easiest and most effective thing is staying hydrated and hygienic. Be clean, that’s the beginning of good skin.'

The power of moisturising

Aishwarya credits her glowing complexion to one simple ritual, moisturising. She started this practice early in her career and has never strayed from it. 'Moisturising has become a way of life because I started working really early,' she explained. 'Whether it’s a film shoot or a quiet day at home, moisturising at the start and end of the day is natural for me. It’s important.