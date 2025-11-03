Aishwarya Rai’s Skincare Routine: How Aish keeps her skin hydrated, glowing at 52

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...

Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor

Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha

After India's CWC 2025 win, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's 'misogynistic' remarks on women's cricket surface online

Bengaluru shocker! Viral video shows domestic help assaulting pet dog, later dies

Why Pratika Rawal, 4th highest run-scorer in ICC CWC 2025, didn't get winner's medal? Here's what ICC Rules say

King: Siddharth Anand breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's hilarious comparisons with Brad Pitt's F1, says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies'

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ r

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with this US firm...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Aishwarya Rai’s Skincare Routine: How Aish keeps her skin hydrated, glowing at 52

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 52, reveals her glowing skin secret. Her timeless beauty proves that consistency and inner balance define true radiance.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 07:58 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai’s Skincare Routine: How Aish keeps her skin hydrated, glowing at 52
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a name that has become synonymous with timeless beauty and grace, continues to captivate hearts across the world. From winning the Miss World title in 1994 to becoming one of the most recognised global faces of Indian cinema, Aishwarya has remained an icon of elegance, confidence, and natural charm. Now at 52, the actor still radiates the same glow that first made her a household name decades ago. Let's take a closer look at how she manages to maintain her youthful, radiant skin despite an incredibly demanding lifestyle.

Aishwarya Rai’s 48-hour days

In multiple interviews, Aishwarya revealed how packed her schedule really is. Between her professional commitments, family life, and global appearances, she humorously admits that her days often feel twice as long as everyone else’s.
'For the rest of the world, their clock is 24 hours, but for me, I have to pack 48 hours into a single day,' she said. Despite her hectic schedule, Aishwarya manages to keep her mornings consistent. 'My day definitely begins very early, around 5:30 a.m.,' she shared. 'As women, we multitask and play so many roles during the day that time just seems to fly. I don’t even think we’re really focusing on the hours per se.'

A simple, hydrating skincare 

Unlike many celebrities who swear by complicated beauty regimens or luxury treatments, Aishwarya keeps her skincare routine simple. Her philosophy revolves around hydration, cleanliness, and consistency.
'I’m every woman, we’re all racing against time,' she said. 'You just have to get up and get on with your day. The easiest and most effective thing is staying hydrated and hygienic. Be clean, that’s the beginning of good skin.'

The power of moisturising

Aishwarya credits her glowing complexion to one simple ritual, moisturising. She started this practice early in her career and has never strayed from it. 'Moisturising has become a way of life because I started working really early,' she explained. 'Whether it’s a film shoot or a quiet day at home, moisturising at the start and end of the day is natural for me. It’s important.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies'
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ r
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with this US firm...
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in
Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor
Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE