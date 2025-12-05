Not Sunny Deol or Bobby Deol, THIS family member performed Dharmendra's asthi visarjan, priest makes BIG reveal: 'Pind daan was also...'
How Joe Root's Gabba century saved Grace Hayden's father from walking naked at MCG – Full story inside
Virat Kohli fever peaks as IND vs SA 3rd ODI tickets sell out in blink after consecutive centuries
ICC announces men's and women's Player of the Month nominees for November: Check here
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
Why doesn't Vladimir Putin use internet? Russian President reveals shocking US connection, it is...
Jasmine Bhasin swears by this 3-ingredient DIY mask for fresh, natural glow, clear skin
Cloudflare down: Trading platforms Zerodha, Groww and others hit by outage
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in dazzling mermaid-style gown at Red Sea Film Festival 2025
Dhurandhar Movie Review - A Sensational Big-Screen Explosion That Sets New Genre Benchmarks
LIFESTYLE
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles at Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in a Dolce & Gabbana mermaid-style gown.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been celebrated globally for her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion choices. At the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 opening ceremony, she arrived wearing a striking black-and-white embellished mermaid-style gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
The foundation of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red-carpet look was the mermaid-style silhouette. The fitted bodice and flared hem accentuated her posture, giving her an elegant look.
Aishwarya opted for a timeless black-and-white combination. This choice echoed classic Hollywood glamour, something that complements Aishwarya’s iconic persona.
Aishwarya’s styling remained sophisticated and understated, allowing the gown to take centre stage. She wore soft, voluminous hair paired with neutral glam makeup, balancing shine and definition. The accessories were minimal, focusing on metallic accents.