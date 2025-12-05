Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in dazzling mermaid-style gown at Red Sea Film Festival 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles at Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in a Dolce & Gabbana mermaid-style gown.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been celebrated globally for her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion choices. At the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 opening ceremony, she arrived wearing a striking black-and-white embellished mermaid-style gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

A striking mermaid-style silhouette

The foundation of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red-carpet look was the mermaid-style silhouette. The fitted bodice and flared hem accentuated her posture, giving her an elegant look.

Classic black-and-white palette with modern drama

Aishwarya opted for a timeless black-and-white combination. This choice echoed classic Hollywood glamour, something that complements Aishwarya’s iconic persona.

Hair, makeup and accessories that elevated the look

Aishwarya’s styling remained sophisticated and understated, allowing the gown to take centre stage. She wore soft, voluminous hair paired with neutral glam makeup, balancing shine and definition. The accessories were minimal, focusing on metallic accents.