Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in royal black look ahead of 52nd birthday, fans call her 'Forever Miss World'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned fans ahead of her 52nd birthday with new photos in a regal black sherwani-style outfit by Manish Malhotra, leaving social media flooded with love and admiration.

Bollywood’s timeless diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to celebrate her 52nd birthday tomorrow, November 1, 2025, and she’s already ruling the internet with her latest Instagram post. The actress shared a series of stunning photos dressed in a striking black sherwani-style outfit designed by Manish Malhotra, and fans can’t seem to stop talking about her regal presence and effortless charm.

Aishwarya’s power look wins the internet

In the photos, Aishwarya looks like pure royalty in a black sherwani paired with wide-legged trousers. The outfit, detailed with gold buttons and chain accents, strikes the perfect balance between traditional elegance and modern sophistication. She styled her hair in soft curls and opted for minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty do all the talking. Captured in a lavish setting, her confident pose and calm expression make the pictures nothing short of iconic, a reminder of why she continues to be one of the most admired women in the world.

Fans p our in lo ve a head of h er b irthday

The comment section of her post quickly turned into a love fest. Fans flooded it with heartfelt messages, calling her 'forever Miss World' and 'Bollywood’s eternal queen.' One user wrote, 'No matter what, Miss World is forever a Miss World.' Another fan added, 'When she will come back to rule Bollywood?!' A comment that stood out read, 'There are some faces you don’t just look at, you admire in silence. Aishwarya isn’t just beautiful, she’s an entire era of grace, elegance, and timeless charm. Every time she appears, it feels like royalty just walked in. The poise, the aura, the confidence — unmatched. Beauty like this isn’t created, it’s born with. Forever a queen, forever iconic.' Another admirer simply called her, 'My all-time favourite queen.'

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps into another year, her latest post proves that true beauty, grace and star power never fade; they only get stronger with time.