LIFESTYLE

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Sathya Sai Baba's centenary celebrations, see pics

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film was a major box office success, grossing Rs 344.63 crore worldwide.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 06:02 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Sathya Sai Baba's centenary celebrations, see pics
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for the centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. For the event, the actor opted for a simple and elegant look. 

Aishwarya Rai stuns at the event

The actor was present at the celebration on both Tuesday and Wednesday and attended the event with Modi and Tendulkar on Wednesday at the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya wore an ivory suit, accentuated by subtle shimmer on her dupatta. The former Miss World left her hair loose while flaunting her minimal makeup look and solid brown lips.

Aishwarya opted for a golden ensemble embellished with intricate embroidery and subtle shimmer on Wednesday. She styled her hair straight and left it loose, with minimal makeup. 

 

 

Aishwarya gets on stage

Aishwarya stepped onto the stage to deliver an emotional message. Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "On this historic and sacred occasion of the centenary celebration of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, my heart is filled with deep devotion and gratitude. Though a century may have passed since his divine birth, his presence, principles, teachings, guidance, and compassion continue to reverberate in the hearts of millions worldwide. I extend a heartfelt thank you to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for being here with us today and for honouring this special occasion. I am looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us today."

"Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service, and service to man is service to God... Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five Ds. Five essential qualities are needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life-Discipline: it is the mark of a true human being. Dedication: whatever you do, do it as an offering to God. Devotion: true devotion is the flow of love towards God. Determination: once you have chosen the right path, never look back. Discrimination: the ability to choose between right and wrong, truth and untruth, the very hard heart of human life,” she added.

 

 

Aishwarya’s recent work

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film was a major box office success, grossing Rs 344.63 crore worldwide. 

Also read: From calm dads to relentless warriors: How Sisu, The Family Man, Ghajini, Drishyam, and Jailer show fathers protecting family at any cost

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
