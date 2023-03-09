Aishwarya Rai Bachchan net worth: Bollywood diva owns luxurious bungalows and cars in Mumbai; check here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her career as a model from the year 1991. Aishwarya won the International Supermodel Contest. Not only this, Aishwarya had won many national and international modelling competitions, including big titles like Miss India World and Miss World.

Aishwarya started her career in acting in the year 1997 with the Tamil film Iruvar which was directed by Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya got successful with the first film. After this, in 1998, Aishwarya made her Bollywood debut with the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Aishwarya had won everyone's hearts not only with her beauty but also with her acting.

Aishwarya has worked in many successful films in her career and is one of the top actresses in Bollywood. So today, let's know about some unknown facts about the Bollywood diva.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth

According to the report of caknowledge.com, Aishwarya's net worth is 227 crores. Her monthly salary and income are more than 1 crore and her yearly income is more than 12 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's house

According to the report, Aishwarya is currently living in a luxury house in Mumbai with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Apart from this, Aishwarya has 2 houses, one of which is in Mumbai and the other in Dubai.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Check out the inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor sea facing house, price is....

Aishwarya's luxury cars

Aishwarya has a collection of many luxury vehicles which include a Mercedes Benz, Audi and a Mini Cooper.

Aishwarya earns around 6 crores from films. She charges up to 7 crores for brand endorsement. Aishwarya's personal investment is 182 crores. Aishwarya's earnings are increasing in the last few years. Aishwarya's earnings were 9 crores in the year 2017, 7 crores in 2018, 11 crores in 2019 and 13 crores in 2020.

In the year 2004, Aishwarya also started her foundation. Through this foundation, she helps needy people. Apart from this, Aishwarya is one of the highest tax-paying celebs.

Aishwarya's movies

Last Aishwarya was seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan which was released in the year 2022. Trisha Krishnan was in the lead role along with Aishwarya in the film. The film did outstanding at the box office. Now Aishwarya is going to be seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan part 2. Fans are very eager to see Aishwarya on the big screen.