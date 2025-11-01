Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at 52: One of India’s richest actress with whopping Rs 900 crore net worth; inside her lavish life, car collection and more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 10:56 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

It’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday, and even though she appears in fewer films these days, her star power and fortune remain unmatched. As of 2025, Aishwarya’s estimated net worth is around Rs 900 crore, making her one of India’s richest and most successful actresses. Her wealth isn’t just from movies, it’s built on years of smart choices, global brand deals and a luxurious lifestyle that continues to inspire fans worldwide.

Her sources of income

Even without frequent films, Aishwarya earns a massive income through brand endorsements and international partnerships. She’s been the face of luxury brands like L’Oréal, Longines and Nakshatra, and her association with global fashion and beauty houses continues to fetch her big paychecks.

She also charges hefty fees for public appearances, events and fashion shows, especially her annual appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, which keep her in the international spotlight. Apart from this, Aishwarya has invested wisely in real estate and businesses, ensuring her income flows steadily even when she’s away from the camera.

Her lavish lifestyle

When it comes to living life queen-size, Aishwarya knows how to do it in style. She and husband Abhishek Bachchan live in the luxurious Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai, alongside the Bachchan family. Reports suggest the couple also owns several premium properties in Mumbai and Dubai.

Her car collection includes Audi A8L, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Bentley Continental GT, reflecting her elegant taste. Known for her timeless red-carpet looks, Aishwarya’s wardrobe boasts top global fashion labels and she continues to turn heads at every event she attends.

Even after decades in the spotlight, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains a true symbol of beauty, grace and financial power; proving that real stardom never fades.

