Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's wedding: When Abhishek wore Mughal tumbler necklace, ruby-adorned sherwani

LIFESTYLE
Long before Instagram stories and Twitter trends, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding in 2007 was a national sensation. The lavish celebration redefined what a Bollywood wedding could be.
Designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who created multiple outfits for Abhishek during the wedding, recently recalled about the big day, starting with Shweta Bachchan's wedding “It started with memories of Shweta Bachchan’s wedding. We came up with a very interesting and wonderful concept: her lehenga would be maroon instead of red, and it would be full of zardozi. Then we thought, why not do the entire mandap in zardozi? It was magical,” Abu said.
“She entered like a Bengali bride, with her brother carrying her on his shoulders,” Sandeep added. The designer shared how their initial collaboration set the foundation for the Bachchan family’s weddings that balanced elegance with thoughtful details.
Speaking about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding, the designers recalled the intricacy of the groom’s attire. “He had some of the best jewellery that there was. He wore phenomenal pieces, which Abu and I sourced. It was the first time someone wore a Mughal tumbler bead necklace. There were ruby buttons on Abhishek’s sherwani,” Abu said.
“Mr Bachchan loves dressing up, and his little jewellery bits inspire us to do even better,” he added. He said that the family’s attention to detail encouraged them to raise the bar with every design.
Abu Jani and Sandeep also praised the Bachchan family’s warmth. “If the family, particularly Jaya, builds trust in someone, it’s almost impossible to shatter it. The trust is implicit,” they said.
Sandeep added, “The wonderful thing about them is, be it Amitabh and Jaya or Navya and Agastya Nanda, they are well-mannered to another level. Very polite and always correct. Extremely refined.” Even Amitabh’s mother, Teji Bachchan, left a lasting impression on the designers.
