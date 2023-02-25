Airbrush Makeup vs HD Makeup: Which one is a better choice?

Representational image

The season of weddings is going on. Wedding day is very special for every girl. On this day every girl wants to look the most beautiful among all the brides in the world. For this, girls start looking for a parlor for themselves months before marriage. Nowadays, many types of makeup are done such as, normal, advanced, HD and matte and airbrush makeup but before anything, it is necessary that you choose the correct one. For this, it is also necessary for you to know about them. So if you too are thinking of booking makeup for the wedding, then we are going to tell you about HD and airbrush makeup. Let us know what is the difference between them-

What is hd makeup

HD makeup works to hide the smallest flaws of your face. In this, makeup is done manually with the help of brush, blender. It gives a very natural and flawless look.

These types of products are used in HD makeup

HD Makeup's products are high-end and coated with light-diffusing coatings, which help blur light as it reflects. For this reason, you get a smooth, transparent and flawless look.

What is airbrush makeup

In airbrush makeup, liquid foundation is poured into the small chamber of the airgun and sprayed on the bride's face. As soon as the trigger is pressed, a flawless finishing is given to the face with the help of foundation spray. It gives natural finishing to the face. Makeup done with airbrush is long lasting.

Which one is better?

Silicon is used in the products used in airbrush makeup. In this, such products are used which are made on airbrush formula. Sometimes airbrush makeup is also done manually. Because sometimes it does not cover the blemishes on the face completely.