Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Air pollution linked to low infant birth weight: Know how it is affecting your newborn, how to avoid it

New global research links air pollution to lower infant birth weight. Learn how polluted air affects newborn health and find practical ways to reduce exposure.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 09:19 PM IST

Air pollution linked to low infant birth weight: Know how it is affecting your newborn, how to avoid it
    When we think of a baby’s health, we often look at diet, care, or medical conditions. Yet, one of the most silent and widespread threats comes from something we breathe every single day, air pollution. An international study has found a clear connection between polluted air and lower infant birth weight, raising new concerns for expecting mothers around the world. With 3 million pregnancies across nine countries, this research offers one of the strongest insights into how environmental factors shape early life.

    A global look at pollution and birth weight

    Researchers from 14 locations, stretching across Seoul, Atlanta, Vancouver and more, studied air pollution levels in major cities. The tiny particles floating in the air come from traffic, power plants, industrial areas and even dust. 

    To understand the effect on newborns, researchers examined birth weights of full-term infants born in these cities during the periods measured. This massive dataset, covering nearly 3 million pregnancies, makes it the largest study so far investigating how maternal exposure to polluted air influences birth weight.

    What the study found

    The findings were both clear and concerning. For every 10-microgram increase in pollution, average infant birth weight dropped by 8.9 grams. While this may sound like a small number, it becomes meaningful when seen across millions of births. The study also found that babies were 3% more likely to be born with low birth weight, defined as less than 5 pounds, 8 ounces.

    Low birth weight is not just a number on a scale; it is linked to a higher risk of infant mortality, breathing difficulties, heart problems and developmental challenges later in life.

    What experts say

    Though the decrease in weight per child appears small, the consistency of results across millions of people is a concern. Experts emphasise that even minor reductions matter when they impact large numbers of infants.

    Environmental health specialists argue that these findings should influence public health policies worldwide. As clean air becomes harder to guarantee in growing cities, understanding its impact on babies’ health becomes more important than ever.

    How mothers can reduce exposure

    While it may be impossible to completely avoid pollution, especially in busy cities, a few precautions can help reduce risk:

    1. Check air quality regularly

    Use tools like AirNow or local pollution alerts to monitor daily air quality. Avoid outdoor exercise when pollution levels are high.

    2. Stay indoors during peak traffic hours

    Pollution spikes near busy roads, especially during morning and evening rush hours.

    3. Use air purifiers at home

    HEPA filters can reduce indoor particulate pollution significantly.

    4. Keep indoor spaces clean

    Dust and smoke can worsen indoor air quality. Avoid burning incense, candles, or smoking inside the house.

    5. Choose greener routes

    When possible, walk or exercise away from highways and traffic-heavy areas.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
