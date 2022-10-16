Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Know Puja tithi, vidhi, dos and don'ts here

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 | Photo: Zee Bureu

Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated across the country, specially, in the northern states of India. On this day, mothers observe a day-long fast for the well-being of their children. Ahoi Ashtami is similar to Karwa Chauth.

After following a day-long nirjala fast, mothers break their fast after a moon sighting or the stars depending on individual customs and traditions. Ahoi Ashtami 2022 will be observed on October 17th and the subh muhurat between 05:34 pm to 06:47 pm.

Here are some important things you need to keep in mind while observing the Ahoi vrat:

Dos

Women should feed cows or give away the puja offerings to the temple priest after completing all the rituals

Mothers can children should sit together and should perform this puja

Silver is considered auspicious and thus, a silver chain (haar) should be worn by mothers which is a symbol of Syau Mata

Add sweets and grains to your puja thali as well as Dakshina to the puja rituals.

Don'ts

Do not wear black clothes because it is unauspicious to wear dark clothes for festivals

Do not sew/ cut anything on this day

Women should avoid sleeping during the day while fasting

Do not consume tamsik food- garlic, onion, non-veg etc

Do not use stale flowers or copper utensils during the puja rituals.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Puja vidhi

Wake up early in the morning, around 4 am, and keep fast having a glance at the sky

The fast is strictly performed without consuming water

Then at night, after locating stars in the sky, they break their fast

They pray for their children’s happiness and prosperity.

Read: Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks