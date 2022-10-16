Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Know Puja tithi, vidhi, dos and don'ts here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated across the country, specially, in the northern states of India. On this day, mothers observe a day-long fast for the well-being of their children. Ahoi Ashtami is similar to Karwa Chauth.
After following a day-long nirjala fast, mothers break their fast after a moon sighting or the stars depending on individual customs and traditions. Ahoi Ashtami 2022 will be observed on October 17th and the subh muhurat between 05:34 pm to 06:47 pm.
Here are some important things you need to keep in mind while observing the Ahoi vrat:
Dos
- Women should feed cows or give away the puja offerings to the temple priest after completing all the rituals
- Mothers can children should sit together and should perform this puja
- Silver is considered auspicious and thus, a silver chain (haar) should be worn by mothers which is a symbol of Syau Mata
- Add sweets and grains to your puja thali as well as Dakshina to the puja rituals.
Don'ts
- Do not wear black clothes because it is unauspicious to wear dark clothes for festivals
- Do not sew/ cut anything on this day
- Women should avoid sleeping during the day while fasting
- Do not consume tamsik food- garlic, onion, non-veg etc
- Do not use stale flowers or copper utensils during the puja rituals.
Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Puja vidhi
- Wake up early in the morning, around 4 am, and keep fast having a glance at the sky
- The fast is strictly performed without consuming water
- Then at night, after locating stars in the sky, they break their fast
- They pray for their children’s happiness and prosperity.
