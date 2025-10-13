Ahoi Ashtami 2025: City-wise star-rise timings to break your fast and perform puja today

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 falls on October 13, when mothers across India observe a day-long fast for their children’s health and happiness. Here’s when the stars will appear in your city to mark the time for puja and breaking the fast.

Ahoi Ashtami, celebrated this year on October 13, 2025, is a special festival observed by mothers across India. On this day, women keep a nirjala vrat (fast without food or water) and pray to Ahoi Mata for the long life, good health, and prosperity of their children. The fast begins at sunrise and is broken only after the appearance of the evening stars, which mark the most auspicious time for the puja.

According to the Hindu calendar, the puja muhurat for Ahoi Ashtami this year is between 5:53 PM and 7:08 PM, when devotees can offer water and prayers to the stars. In some regions, people also wait for the moonrise, which will occur around 11:20 PM IST. However, traditionally, the fast is concluded after sighting the stars.

City-wise star-rise timings to break the fast

To help devotees plan their rituals on time, here are the city-wise star-rise timings for major locations across India:

6:20 PM: Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Noida, Gurgaon

6:17 PM: Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Shimla, Amritsar, Agra, Gwalior, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Srinagar, Leh , Imphal, Shillong, Gangtok, Itanagar, Agartala, Aizawl, and others

6:08 - 6:09 PM: Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

6:08 PM: Chennai

6:17 PM: Hyderabad

6:05 - 6:06 PM: Guwahati, Jorhat, Tinsukia

6:05 PM: Kohima, Dimapur, Tezpur, Silchar

If the sky is cloudy or the stars are not visible, devotees can follow the puja muhurat window to complete rituals and break their fast symbolically.

Celebrating faith and love

Ahoi Ashtami is more than a ritual, it’s a heartfelt expression of a mother’s love and prayers for her children. As lamps light up balconies and courtyards tonight, mothers across the country will look to the sky, waiting for the first twinkling stars to mark the end of their fast and the beginning of blessings.