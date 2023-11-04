Headlines

Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Ahoi Ashtami occurs a few days after Karwa Chauth, where wives fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

Ahoi Ashtami commemorates the profound love of a mother for her children and is observed in India on November 5. During this occasion, women observe a fast to wish for the enduring health and prosperity of their offspring, offering fervent prayers for their welfare and concluding the fast upon spotting the moon.

This festival also holds significance for women who aspire to become mothers. They partake in fasting and earnestly seek the blessings of motherhood from Ahoi Mata.

Ahoi Ashtami occurs a few days after Karwa Chauth, where wives fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

As Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated today, here are some wishes and quotes you could send to women:

  • On the auspicious day of Ahoi Ashtami, here's extending my warm greetings to you and everyone in your family. May the blessings of Ahoi Mata always be on your children.
  • Here's extending my best wishes to your children on the auspicious day of Ahoi Ashtami.
  • This Ahoi Ashtami, may all the dreams of your children come true, and may they succeed in all your endeavours. Jai Ahoi Mata.
  • With the blessings of Maa Ahoi, may your children achieve success in all their endeavours. A very Happy Ahoi Ashtami to you and your family.
  • On the auspicious day of Ahoi Ashtami, let us pray to Ahoi Mata to shower her choicest blessings on our children. Jai Maa Ahoi.
  • May Ahoi Mata shower her choicest blessings on your children. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.
  • May Maa Ahoi bless you with good health, wealth, happiness, prosperity and long life. Jai Ahoi Maa. Shubh Ahoi Ashtami.
  • Here's extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the joyous occasion of Ahoi Ashtami.
  • Here's wishing you a very happy, prosperous and healthy life on the auspicious occasion of Ahoi Ashtami.
