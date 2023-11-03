Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Puja timings, vidhi, mantras, significance and more

Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore The Best Deals on rice cookers

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Buy branded suitcase trolley at a discounted price

Hurry up grab up the branded automatic roti machine at best deals

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Bhojpuri beats inside crowded train, internet says 'jyada hogaya'

'There is a need to...': Telangana CM KCR urges voters to teach BJP a lesson during Assembly polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Educational qualification of wives of Indian cricketers

Diabetes: 7 teas that help lower blood sugar levels

7 Highest milk producing states in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Khushalii Kumar learnt deep sea diving, braved freezing temperatures to prep for her challenging role in Starfish

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Puja timings, vidhi, mantras, significance and more

Similar to Karva Chauth fasting, Ahoi Ashtami fasting involves mothers offering water and arghya to the stars in the evening, symbolizing the conclusion of their fast.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahoi Ashtami, a sacred fasting ritual, is observed on the eighth day of the Kartik month, typically occurring in North India. This day, known as Ahoi Aathe, will fall on November 5, 2023, which is a Sunday. Mothers undertake this fast with the intention of praying for the well-being and long life of their children.

Similar to Karva Chauth fasting, Ahoi Ashtami fasting involves mothers offering water and arghya to the stars in the evening, symbolizing the conclusion of their fast. During this auspicious ritual, they fervently pray for the long life and good health of their offspring.

Shubh Muhurat of Ahoi Ashtami in 2023:

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat: From 05:33 PM to 06:52 PM, with a duration of 1 hour 18 minutes.
Govardhan Radha Kund Snan (Bathing) on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Evening time for viewing the stars: 05:58 PM.
Moonrise time on Ahoi Ashtami: 12:02 AM on November 06.
Ahoi Ashtami in 2023 holds additional significance due to the con

Mantras:

While performing the Ahoi Ashtami puja, specific mantras are chanted to invoke the blessings of Ahoi Mata. The most common mantra recited during the puja is:

"ॐ आहोई आहोई स्वरूपिणि माता आप के संकट कट जायें।"

(Translation: "Om Ahoi Ahoi Swaroopini Mata, May all your troubles be resolved.")

Puja Vidhi:

Women observing the day-long fast for Ahoi Ashtami follow a traditional ritual. They rise before sunrise, take a bath, and have a small meal known as "sargi" before heading to the temple to offer their prayers. At the temple, they make a solemn pledge or "sankalp" to fast for the entire day, refraining from both food and water, all in the name of their children's well-being. The fast continues until the evening when the stars appear or, if they choose, until the moonrise.

In the evening, just before sunset, preparations for the ceremonial worship, or "puja," take place. Typically, a drawing or poster of the goddess Ahoi Ma or Ahoi Bhagwati is placed on a clean wall. To the left of this image, a bowl (preferably made of earthenware) filled with water is positioned. A thread, soaked in vermilion and tied around the bowl, extends its ends into turmeric. Before the goddess's image, a plate containing offerings such as halwa, puri, channa, jowar, and similar items is laid out, along with some coins.

It's a tradition for some families to have a special garland made of silver or gold coins that have been passed down through generations. This garland is placed in front of the deity during the puja, and whenever a new member is born into the family, a new coin is added to the garland. This same garland is used each year for the Ahoi Ashtami puja.

An elder woman in the family recites the legendary story or "katha" of Ahoi Mata, while the other women in the household listen attentively. After the conclusion of the katha, the food and coins placed in front of the deity are distributed to the children in the house.

Significance:

Ahoi Ashtami is a day dedicated to maternal love and the well-being of children. It is a time for mothers to express their devotion and seek the blessings of Ahoi Mata for the good health and long life of their offspring. This festival also promotes family unity, as families come together to perform the rituals and share the Ahoi Ashtami Katha.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida Police responds to viral video of couple drinking water from each other's mouth

Javed Ali calls Saaqiya from Sultan Of Delhi one of his favourite songs, compares it with Jashn-E-Bahaaraa | Exclusive

Elon Musk's son's name holds an Indian connection, union minister says...

Meet 'India's wine king' who quit his job in US to build Rs 3,949 crore company, he is from...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls husband Vicky Jain 'keeda', says 'aise nikal ke fenk dungi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE