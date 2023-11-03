Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Puja timings, vidhi, mantras, significance and more

Similar to Karva Chauth fasting, Ahoi Ashtami fasting involves mothers offering water and arghya to the stars in the evening, symbolizing the conclusion of their fast.

Ahoi Ashtami, a sacred fasting ritual, is observed on the eighth day of the Kartik month, typically occurring in North India. This day, known as Ahoi Aathe, will fall on November 5, 2023, which is a Sunday. Mothers undertake this fast with the intention of praying for the well-being and long life of their children.

Similar to Karva Chauth fasting, Ahoi Ashtami fasting involves mothers offering water and arghya to the stars in the evening, symbolizing the conclusion of their fast. During this auspicious ritual, they fervently pray for the long life and good health of their offspring.

Shubh Muhurat of Ahoi Ashtami in 2023:

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat: From 05:33 PM to 06:52 PM, with a duration of 1 hour 18 minutes.

Govardhan Radha Kund Snan (Bathing) on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Evening time for viewing the stars: 05:58 PM.

Moonrise time on Ahoi Ashtami: 12:02 AM on November 06.

Mantras:

While performing the Ahoi Ashtami puja, specific mantras are chanted to invoke the blessings of Ahoi Mata. The most common mantra recited during the puja is:

"ॐ आहोई आहोई स्वरूपिणि माता आप के संकट कट जायें।"

(Translation: "Om Ahoi Ahoi Swaroopini Mata, May all your troubles be resolved.")

Puja Vidhi:

Women observing the day-long fast for Ahoi Ashtami follow a traditional ritual. They rise before sunrise, take a bath, and have a small meal known as "sargi" before heading to the temple to offer their prayers. At the temple, they make a solemn pledge or "sankalp" to fast for the entire day, refraining from both food and water, all in the name of their children's well-being. The fast continues until the evening when the stars appear or, if they choose, until the moonrise.

In the evening, just before sunset, preparations for the ceremonial worship, or "puja," take place. Typically, a drawing or poster of the goddess Ahoi Ma or Ahoi Bhagwati is placed on a clean wall. To the left of this image, a bowl (preferably made of earthenware) filled with water is positioned. A thread, soaked in vermilion and tied around the bowl, extends its ends into turmeric. Before the goddess's image, a plate containing offerings such as halwa, puri, channa, jowar, and similar items is laid out, along with some coins.

It's a tradition for some families to have a special garland made of silver or gold coins that have been passed down through generations. This garland is placed in front of the deity during the puja, and whenever a new member is born into the family, a new coin is added to the garland. This same garland is used each year for the Ahoi Ashtami puja.

An elder woman in the family recites the legendary story or "katha" of Ahoi Mata, while the other women in the household listen attentively. After the conclusion of the katha, the food and coins placed in front of the deity are distributed to the children in the house.

Significance:

Ahoi Ashtami is a day dedicated to maternal love and the well-being of children. It is a time for mothers to express their devotion and seek the blessings of Ahoi Mata for the good health and long life of their offspring. This festival also promotes family unity, as families come together to perform the rituals and share the Ahoi Ashtami Katha.