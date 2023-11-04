Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Do's and don'ts to follow while fasting

Perform the Puja in the evening (Sandhya time) just after sunset, and worship Ahoi Mata with all the rituals.

Ahoi Ashtami, is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals, is observed on the eighth day of the Kartik month, typically occurring in North India. This day, known as Ahoi Aathe, will fall on November 5, 2023, which is a Sunday. Mothers undertake this fast with the intention of praying for the well-being and long life of their children. Popular in North India, Ahoi Ashtami is similar to Karva Chauth. On this day women fast for the entire day and abstain even from water throughout the day.

Traditionally, on Ahoi Ashtami mothers used to fast from dawn to dusk for the wellbeing of their sons. But these days, the fast is observed for the well-being of all children i.e. for sons as well as for daughters.

Here are 5 things that you should keep in mind while fasting:

1. Avoid wearing back color: As it is considered highly inauspicious to wear black or dark blue clothes while fasting.

2. Don't include ginger and garlic in food today. These are tamsik food and eating them while fasting will have ill effects.

3. Apart from sweets, grains, don't forget to keep some money as Dhakshina.

4. Don't sleep during the day while fasting.

5. Don't use stale prasad, flowers for puja. It is not recommended to use copper utensils while performing puja rituals.

Shubh Muhurat of Ahoi Ashtami in 2023:

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat: From 05:33 PM to 06:52 PM, with a duration of 1 hour 18 minutes.

Govardhan Radha Kund Snan (Bathing) on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Evening time for viewing the stars: 05:58 PM.

Moonrise time on Ahoi Ashtami: 12:02 AM on November 06.

Ahoi Ashtami in 2023 holds additional significance due to the con

Mantras:

While performing the Ahoi Ashtami puja, specific mantras are chanted to invoke the blessings of Ahoi Mata. The most common mantra recited during the puja is:

"ॐ आहोई आहोई स्वरूपिणि माता आप के संकट कट जायें।"

(Translation: "Om Ahoi Ahoi Swaroopini Mata, May all your troubles be resolved.")