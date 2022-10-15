Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Significance, rituals, do's and don'ts to follow while fasting on Ahoi Ashtami

File photo

Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival in which all mothers keep Ahoi Ashtami fast- a fast kept for well being of their sons.

Popular in North India, Ahoi Ashtami is similar to Karva Chauth. On this day women fast for the entire day and abstain even from water throughout the day.

Traditionally, on Ahoi Ashtami mothers used to fast from dawn to dusk for the wellbeing of their sons. But these days, the fast is observed for the well-being of all children i.e. for sons as well as for daughters.

The fast is broken only after sighting the stars. Some women break the fast after sighting the moon but it might be difficult to follow as the moon rises late in the night on Ahoi Ashtami.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Shubh Muhurat:

This year Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed on 17 October 2022.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Puja Muhurat: 05:34 PM to 06:47 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:59 AM, 17 October 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 02:27 PM, 18 October 2022

Moonrise Time on Ahoi Aathe: 11:26 PM

Sanjh (Evening) Timing for Sighting of Stars: 05:56 PM

Here are 5 things that you should keep in mind while fasting:

1. It is highly inauspicious to wear black or dark blue clothes while fasting.

2. Don't include ginger and garlic in food today. These are tamsik food and eating them while fasting will have ill effects.

3. Apart from sweets, grains, don't forget to keep some money as Dhakshina.

4. Don't sleep during the day while fasting.

5. Don't use stale prasad, flowers for puja. It is not recommended to use copper utensils while performing puja rituals.