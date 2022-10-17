Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 shubh muhurat: Star sighting time and vrat katha

After spotting stars in the night sky, the Vrat is broken under the starlight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 shubh muhurat: Star sighting time and vrat katha
File photo

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: On this day, mothers observe fast for the well-being of their children. Ahoi Ashtami is also known as 'Ahoi Aathe', Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. 

Strict fasting is observed after seeing the early morning moon around 4 am and the fast is broken after seeing the stars at night. Women also avoid drinking water during the puja.

Ahoi Ashtami is also celebrated by women who wish to have children. They also keep fast and pray to Ahoi Mata for her blessings.

According to drikpanchang, mothers, on this day, used to keep fast from dawn to dusk for the well-being of their sons in past times. However, in modern times, the fast is observed for the well-being of sons as well as daughters.

Ahoi Ashtami festival is similar to Karwa Chauth, during which women observe a day-long fast for their husband and break it only after sighting the moon. It is more popular in North India and also marks the beginning of Diwali.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Vrat katha

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Shubh Muhurat: 

This year Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed on 17 October 2022.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Puja Muhurat: 05:34 PM to 06:47 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:59 AM, 17 October 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 02:27 PM, 18 October 2022

Moonrise Time on Ahoi Aathe: 11:26 PM

Sanjh (Evening) Timing for Sighting of Stars: 05:56 PM

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in blue suit, Ayan Mukerji-Ranbir Kapoor promote Brahmastra
How to sign up for WhatsApp banking services: SBI, Axis, HDFC, BoB and ICICI
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in athleisure outift, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani pose for romantic photo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat UAE by 3 wickets in nail-biting win
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.