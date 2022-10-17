Ahoi Ashtami 2022 shubh muhurat: Star sighting time and vrat katha

File photo

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: On this day, mothers observe fast for the well-being of their children. Ahoi Ashtami is also known as 'Ahoi Aathe', Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month.

Strict fasting is observed after seeing the early morning moon around 4 am and the fast is broken after seeing the stars at night. Women also avoid drinking water during the puja.

Ahoi Ashtami is also celebrated by women who wish to have children. They also keep fast and pray to Ahoi Mata for her blessings.

According to drikpanchang, mothers, on this day, used to keep fast from dawn to dusk for the well-being of their sons in past times. However, in modern times, the fast is observed for the well-being of sons as well as daughters.

Ahoi Ashtami festival is similar to Karwa Chauth, during which women observe a day-long fast for their husband and break it only after sighting the moon. It is more popular in North India and also marks the beginning of Diwali.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Vrat katha

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Shubh Muhurat:

This year Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed on 17 October 2022.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Puja Muhurat: 05:34 PM to 06:47 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:59 AM, 17 October 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 02:27 PM, 18 October 2022

Moonrise Time on Ahoi Aathe: 11:26 PM

Sanjh (Evening) Timing for Sighting of Stars: 05:56 PM