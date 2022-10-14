Search icon
Ahoi Ashtami 2022 date, time: When is Ahoi Ashtami fast? know shubh muhurat, significance

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 date, time: Women break the fast after sighting the moon or stars as per their family tradition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

File photo

Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival in which mothers observe fast for the well-being of their children. Also known as 'Ahoi Aathe', Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This year Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated in India on October 17.

Strict fasting is observed after seeing the early morning moon around 4 am and the fast is broken after seeing the stars at night. Women also avoid drinking water during the puja.

Ahoi Ashtami is also celebrated by women who wish to have children. They also keep fast and pray to Ahoi Mata for her blessings.

According to drikpanchang, mothers, on this day, used to keep fast from dawn to dusk for the well-being of their sons in past times. However, in modern times, the fast is observed for the well-being of sons as well as daughters.

Ahoi Ashtami festival is similar to Karwa Chauth, during which women observe a day-long fast for their husband and break it only after sighting the moon. It is more popular in North India and also marks the beginning of Diwali.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Shubh Muhurat: 

This year Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed on 17 October 2022.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Puja Muhurat: 05:34 PM to 06:47 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:59 AM, 17 October 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 02:27 PM, 18 October 2022

Moonrise Time on Ahoi Aathe: 11:26 PM

Sanjh (Evening) Timing for Sighting of Stars: 05:56 P

