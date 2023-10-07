'Age is just a number': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath marks 44th birthday with fitness milestone

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath marks his 44th birthday with an inspiring fitness post emphasizing age's insignificance and celebrating body fat achievement.

Nithin Kamath, the visionary behind Zerodha, celebrated his 44th birthday in remarkable health. He shared his fitness journey to inspire others, emphasizing that age is merely a number. Kamath proudly revealed his impressive 14.3% body fat, a personal best. By sharing his progress publicly, he aims to stay committed and motivate those in their middle age.

Accompanying his motivational message was a shirtless photo showcasing his toned abs and tattoos, paired with an infectious smile. Kamath expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes he received.

The post garnered over a million views, leaving social media users in awe of his "epic transformation." Many eagerly requested insights into his diet and fitness regimen, while others wished him continued aging as fine wine.

Nithin Kamath's dedication to health exemplifies his relentless pursuit of excellence, not only in business but also in personal well-being. His story serves as a testament to the belief that one can continually strive for improvement, regardless of age.

