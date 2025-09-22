After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in these 5 countries; check details

President Donald Trump’s decision to make the H-1 B visa more expensive has met with strong criticism in India. Among others, the 5 major countries where skilled Indian professionals can get a high-salaried job are Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and UAE.

As the United States has announced a hike in the H-1B visa fee, applicants are now forced to search for a better alternative. Those who wish to get a US work visa are now required to pay USD 100,000 (Rs 88,09,500). President Donald Trump’s decision to make the H-1 B visa more expensive has met with strong criticism in India. As the US has always been popular for tech professionals, especially those who dream of working in Silicon Valley, they are left clueless about where to grow their careers.

Among others, there are 5 major countries where skilled Indian professionals can get a high-salaried job.

1. Canada

Canada offers the Global Talent Stream (GTS) Program, which is swift as it processes the application within two weeks, for work permits under Canada's Global Skills Strategy. Usually, jobs like software development, data science, cybersecurity, civil, mechanical, electrical engineering and healthcare jobs are more popular here. Applicants can get different visas like Express Entry, Temporary Foreign Worker Program, and Labour Market Impact Assessment.

2. Australia

It offers a Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Visa for skilled workers who are sponsored by their employers. Here, high-demand jobs are IT specialists, agricultural workers, Healthcare professionals, and engineers. Australia offers varied visa options like, Skilled Independent Visa, the Skilled Nominated Visa, Temporary Work (Skilled) Visa.

3. Germany

Those who are highly qualified academics and professionals, Germany offers EU Blue Card, a reputed residence permit. Here are some popular jobs are engineers in the fields of automotive, mechanical, and electrical, IT professions like software development, IT consultancy, and healthcare. Here, visa options range from a Job Seeker Visa to a Residence Permit for Highly Qualified Persons.

4. New Zealand

New Zealand offers the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) that allows residence and employment for up to five years with accessible ways to permanent residency. The country looks for healthcare professionals, construction workers, and IT specialists. Some visa options are the Skilled Migrant Visa and Essential Skills Work Visa.

5. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

UAE offers a unique Remote Working Permit under which foreign employees can stay in the country and work remotely for foreign companies. Here, the country seeks professionals in the field of finance, IT, and marketing. Visa options include the Standard Work Visa, the Green Visa, and the Golden Visa.