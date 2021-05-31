After a successful run as a journalist Jayanti Waghdhare all set to make waves in the digital space

Since the last few years, the OTT platforms have gained tremendous momentum; thanks to the new digital era. Lately, many people have made a gradual shift and have understood the importance of content being the real king. Making a transition from the field of journalism to the digital space, Jayanti Waghdhare recently made news when it was revealed that she has been appointed as the AVP - Social Media at Planet Marathi OTT.

In a spectacular career of more than a decade, Jayanti has made an immense contribution to the field of entertainment journalism. Starting her career as a journalist and a writer at NMTV local news channel in 2009, she later worked at Mi Marathi where she got to interview many celebrities from the Marathi cinema. Building her reputation as an anchor, she soared high when she worked at Zee 24 Taas for ten years.

Well, with her new responsibility at Planet Marathi OTT, Jayanti is extremely elated to begin her journey in social media and content creation. Founded by Akshay Bardapurkar, Planet Marathi OTT aims to bring high-quality content for its viewers in the coming time. In a time when web shows and web series have become an integral part of day-to-day lives, Jayanti is all geared up to bring excellent and informative content to the audience.

The senior journalist earlier has interviewed almost all the A-listers from the tinsel town including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit Nene and many other prominent personalities. Utilizing access to celebrities, Jayanti Waghdhare has now taken the responsibility to bring some meaningful and highly-driven content for the viewers through the digital platform.

Speaking about her new innings, the media personality commented, “This work has always been on my bucket list. Working under the vision of Akshay Bardapurkar, I am sure that I will excel and reach newer heights. I believe change is important to grow, and I am all up for it.” She further revealed that in the time of the pandemic, audiences are highly dependent on watching good and entertaining content. While concluding, Jayanti was asked about the forthcoming projects of Planet Marathi OTT. To this, she replied, “We are already working towards bringing some fantastic content for the viewers. It would be too early to comment, but all I can say is a lot of entertainment awaits for everyone.”

