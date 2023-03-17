Search icon
Adventurous story of Bertha Benz, world's first woman who drove a car

Bertha Benz made the decision to operate the automobile without her husband Carl's knowledge in August 1888.

Updated: Mar 17, 2023

Carl Benz is well known for his contributions to the automobile industry, but his success would not have been possible without the vital support of his wife. Bertha, the wife of Carl Benz, was the first woman to ever operate a motor vehicle. German-born Carl Benz was an automotive engineer and engine designer by trade. He built a Ford Model T as his first automobile. This vehicle had three wheels rather than four.

How did Bertha become the first woman to drive a car?

When Carl Benz created the automobile, it did not succeed in selling. Carl Benz and his wife, Bertha Benz, were disappointed that their car, which had been on the market for three years, was not selling. Bertha Benz believed that the reason the car wasn't selling was that no one had actually seen anyone use it. So she made the decision to drive it herself.

Bertha Benz made the decision to operate the automobile without her husband Carl's consent in August 1888. She didn't tell Karl and drove the car for 106 kilometres. Bertha arrived at her parents' home in the Benz vehicle. 

Bertha's journey over the 106 km was challenging. After travelling a considerable distance, the car began to heat up; in order to cool it down, she frequently stopped along the way to locate a water source. They eventually arrived at their destination after discovering a water source along the way, using the water to cool the car. The unique aspect of this journey was the presence of both of her sons, Richard and Usen, who were 13 and 15 years old, respectively at that time.

Bertha sent Karl Benz a telegram when she got to her parents' house. The route she took to make history was also named after her as Bertha Benz Memorial Route. 

