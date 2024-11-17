Adnan, who once weighed over 230 kg, shared that in 2006, doctors delivered a grim ultimatum: he had only six months to live if he didn’t take immediate action to address his weight.

“In 2006, doctors had given me an ultimatum of six months to live because I was grossly overweight. I was 230 kilos. They said ‘if you are not going to do anything, you are gonna go’. It was a do-or-die situation. A lot of people started wondering why I suddenly had this drastic weight loss,” he shared with Humans of Bombay.

“A lot of people I know had given up on me, thinking I couldn’t do it. I don’t blame them. It is a herculean task; a huge mountain to climb. Even I didn't know whether I would be able to do it because it seemed impossible at that particular moment in time,” he added

He added that his nutritionist is to thank for his successful weight loss journey, he said, “I was fortunate to come across a wonderful nutritionist who walked me through it and explained to me ‘listen, if you look at like a bulk, it is going to look like a mountain. But if you take baby steps, you will be able to do it’. And that’s what I focused on rather than looking at the larger picture. I took it one step at a time. I did not think I would end up losing so much weight.”

According to an exclusive interview in 2022 with Times of India, Adnan Sami said, "I followed a routine whereby I followed a high-protein diet whereby it had no bread, no rice, no sugar, no oil. I was hoping to lose a little bit of weight but I ended up losing 130 kilos. It was something that I didn't plan but it happened that way. Today, I am very careful about what I eat. I don't try to overdo my consumption. I am happy with having small meals as opposed to large quantities," he had told the media on his weight loss journey." He also added, “There are stories about me getting liposuction done. But liposuction is for people who are slightly chubby, not for somebody who weighs 230 kg. To actually squeeze out that fat, I’d need a vacuum cleaner,” he shared, clarifying, “I did not undergo any weight-loss surgery."

Sami also quit eating rice and bread, which are high in carbs. He began gradually in hopes of shedding some weight, but all of a sudden he shed 130 kg. He makes sure to maintain a healthy diet even when he loses weight. He never overeats and now eats smaller meals more often. He used to consume huge dinners.