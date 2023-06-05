Search icon
Adnan Sami drastic weight loss: The singer followed this diet to go from 230kg to 75kg

Adnan was put on a low-calorie diet in which he was not allowed to eat white rice, bread, or harmful junk foods and was only allowed to eat salads, fish, and boiling dal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Weight gain and loss are natural occurrences in life. While inherited factors can cause you to gain or lose weight, your lifestyle can also play a role. Whatever the situation may be, we all want to be healthy and not obese in order to avoid a variety of health problems. Popular musician Adnan Sami is one of the celebrities that have frequently amazed everyone with their weight loss. 

Adnan used to weigh 230 kg and had numerous health problems. However, a few years ago, the singer astounded everyone with his dramatic weight loss. Adnan had shed almost 150kg and weighed 75kg. The musician was never shy about his weight. He was also regularly fat-shamed.

Adnan went missing in 2005-06, and whenever he was photographed, he appeared fitter and lighter. The singer weighed 75kg in 2017. At a public event in 2013, the singer discussed his weight loss, saying, "From 220 kilos, I have reduced about 155 kgs, that's like shedding two individuals out of your body. It often happens, that people fail to recognise me now. But I am happy I did that, this has filled in me a lot of stamina and energy. And I am standing in front of my listeners and admirers after the entire journey. It's very overwhelming."

 

How did Adnan Sami go from 230kg to 75kg?

The musician flew to Houston, engaged a dietician, and embarked on a weight-loss adventure. He was put on a low-calorie diet in which he was not allowed to eat white rice, bread, or harmful junk foods and was only allowed to eat salads, fish, and boiling dal. 

  • He would begin his day with a cup of sugarless tea.
  • Adnan would have a vegetable-based salad with only one teaspoon of fat-free salad dressing for lunch, along with some fish. 
  • He'd eat simply boiled dal or chicken for dinner, with no rice or roti.
  • He was permitted to enjoy diet ice creams, diet fudge sticks, and sugar-free drinks.
  • Evening refreshments for the performer comprised homemade popcorn baked without butter or salt.
  • Adnan gained 40 kg after losing 40 kg.

 

