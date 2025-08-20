Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in mocha fusion suit with fresh bangs at film festival; SEE PICS

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...
LIFESTYLE
Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with her fusion mocha suit and fresh bangs. She balanced modern style with cultural elegance.
Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her timeless beauty and versatile talent, recently stole the spotlight at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The actress was honoured at the prestigious event, leaving fashion lovers gushing over her impeccable style choices during the event.
Aditi’s posted picture in a fusion mocha suit that instantly turned heads. Rather than choosing a regular tailored blazer and straight-cut trousers, Aditi opted for something fresh and different.
Aditi Rao Hydari's full-sleeve blazer was highlighted by a stylish keyhole neckline and gold button detailing, adding a chic touch. She paired her blazer with dhoti-style trousers, featuring elegant pleats and a relaxed fit for comfort and flair. A matching dupatta added drama to her look, elevating the outfit's Indo-Western appeal.
Aditi's hair was styled in a sleek high bun, with her bangs being the highlight of her look. They beautifully framed her face and added a playful twist, which made her look both trendy and traditional.
Aditi accessorised with a gold-on-gold theme, pairing pointed heels and delicate jewellery with soft, sun-kissed makeup. Her flushed cheeks and tinted lips gave her a radiant glow, keeping the outfit as the main character.
Aditi was honoured with the 'Diversity in Cinema' Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She wore a stunning lehenga ensemble with a half-saree style dupatta, blending traditional and contemporary styles.