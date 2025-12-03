Aditi Rao Hydari’s Fitness Routine: Early dinner rule, light meals, healthy habits revealed

Aditi Rao Hydari follows an early dinner rule, light meals, and balanced workouts. Here, you can learn more about her dietary preferences, healthy habits, and simple daily routine.

Aditi Rao Hydari is admired for her graceful screen presence and strong performances in projects like Heeramandi, Padmaavat, and more. While fans appreciate her acting, many are curious about her healthy lifestyle and diet choices that help her maintain a fit appearance. Over the years, the actor has talked openly about what she eats, how she works out, and why she believes in a balanced approach rather than strict dieting.

Early Dinner, But Not Strict Rules

One of the habits she tries to follow is eating dinner early, preferably before 6:30 or 7:00 pm. She makes an effort to keep her dinner light, and her meals at night are often simple yet nourishing.

Food preferences and daily meals

Aditi comes from a family with a rich Hyderabad heritage, but she was raised in New Delhi. Despite her multicultural background, she naturally gravitates towards South Indian food. Idlis are one of her top choices, and she enjoys a traditional breakfast. She sometimes eats eggs because she knows they are good for her, but lunch is usually vegetarian.

Her midday meals are comforting and wholesome; she enjoys quinoa, dal, rice, and sabzi, foods that fuel her body without being too heavy. For snacking, she turns to makhana, a healthy option packed with protein and fibre. Dinner, on the other hand, tends to focus on protein-rich foods like fish, soup.

Balancing health and cravings

Aditi doesn’t believe in controlling her cravings. According to her, the mind and soul should feel satisfied. If she wants chocolate or pani puri, she allows herself to enjoy it without regret.

A flexible approach to fitness

She wakes up early most days, but she can also stay up late if work demands it. Yoga is an essential part of her life, and she also loves dancing. However, she doesn’t like doing the same workout every day. Repetition feels boring to her, so she changes things regularly to stay motivated.